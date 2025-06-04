Rajendra Pal Gautam Takes Helm of Congress SC Department

In a strategic move, the Congress party has named Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new chairman of its Scheduled Caste (SC) department, succeeding Rajesh Lilothia. Gautam, an ex-minister from Delhi, shifted allegiances from the AAP to Congress in a bid to bolster the party's assembly election chances.

The announcement underscores Congress' commitment to reinforcing its social justice agenda, an area of focus under party president Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. The party acknowledged Lilothia's contributions in a formal statement, as Gautam assumes his new role with immediate effect.

Gautam, known for his previous term as a minister and MLA in Seemapuri, resigned from his ministerial post in Delhi last year amid controversy. His attendance at a religious event, where Hindu deities were allegedly criticized, sparked a political storm leading to his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)