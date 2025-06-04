Rajendra Pal Gautam Takes Helm of Congress SC Department
The Congress has appointed former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as chairman of its SC department, replacing Rajesh Lilothia. Gautam, who joined Congress after resigning from AAP last year, is expected to help push the party's social justice agenda. Gautam previously triggered controversy over his presence at a religious event.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Congress party has named Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new chairman of its Scheduled Caste (SC) department, succeeding Rajesh Lilothia. Gautam, an ex-minister from Delhi, shifted allegiances from the AAP to Congress in a bid to bolster the party's assembly election chances.
The announcement underscores Congress' commitment to reinforcing its social justice agenda, an area of focus under party president Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. The party acknowledged Lilothia's contributions in a formal statement, as Gautam assumes his new role with immediate effect.
Gautam, known for his previous term as a minister and MLA in Seemapuri, resigned from his ministerial post in Delhi last year amid controversy. His attendance at a religious event, where Hindu deities were allegedly criticized, sparked a political storm leading to his resignation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hindu-Muslim politics done by other parties for 75 years root cause of country's problems: Arvind Kejriwal at launch of AAP student wing.
26 people killed in Pahalgam, as Modi govt did not provide security: Mallikarjun Kharge
AAP Calls Out Unjust Property Tax Add-ons in Delhi
AAP Takes Bold Steps: Dilip Pandey Leads Overseas, Kejriwal Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign in Punjab
AAP MLA Involved in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive into Jalandhar's Political Controversy