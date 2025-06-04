Left Menu

Rajendra Pal Gautam Takes Helm of Congress SC Department

The Congress has appointed former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as chairman of its SC department, replacing Rajesh Lilothia. Gautam, who joined Congress after resigning from AAP last year, is expected to help push the party's social justice agenda. Gautam previously triggered controversy over his presence at a religious event.

In a strategic move, the Congress party has named Rajendra Pal Gautam as the new chairman of its Scheduled Caste (SC) department, succeeding Rajesh Lilothia. Gautam, an ex-minister from Delhi, shifted allegiances from the AAP to Congress in a bid to bolster the party's assembly election chances.

The announcement underscores Congress' commitment to reinforcing its social justice agenda, an area of focus under party president Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. The party acknowledged Lilothia's contributions in a formal statement, as Gautam assumes his new role with immediate effect.

Gautam, known for his previous term as a minister and MLA in Seemapuri, resigned from his ministerial post in Delhi last year amid controversy. His attendance at a religious event, where Hindu deities were allegedly criticized, sparked a political storm leading to his resignation.

