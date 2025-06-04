Left Menu

Venugopal Clarifies: Kerala's Welfare Pension Controversy Unveiled

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, clarifies his remarks on Kerala's welfare pension payments, initially portrayed as election bribes. He emphasized the delayed disbursement of pensions and the strategic timing of payments close to elections. CPI(M) criticized Venugopal, accusing him of misleading the public with baseless claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:32 IST
K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary, addressed concerns raised over his recent remarks regarding welfare pension disbursement delays in Kerala. He clarified that his comments were misinterpreted by the CPI(M) as suggesting pensions were election bribes.

Venugopal pointed out the consistent pattern of delayed pension payments, which seem to align closely with election cycles to favor certain outcomes. He asserted that his remarks were not against the beneficiaries, who rightfully deserve timely pensions.

In response to the backlash from CPI(M) leaders, including Govindan and state ministers, Venugopal maintained his intentions were to shed light on the government's priorities and discrepancies in pension fund allocation, not to undermine the rights of beneficiaries.

