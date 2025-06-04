BRS MLC Kavitha Denounces 'Political' Summons Against KCR
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha denounced Justice PC Ghose Commission's notices to KCR as a political conspiracy. Attending a Maha Dharna, Kavitha demanded protection of Godavari waters and urged the Chief Minister to halt Andhra Pradesh's project. She emphasized the Kaleshwaram project's role in farmers' welfare and criticized the Congress government.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the Telangana Jagruthi Maha Dharna on Wednesday, protesting against the Justice PC Ghose Commission's notices to BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao over the Kaleshwaram project irregularities.
Kavitha criticized the notices as politically motivated attempts to besmirch KCR's reputation. She urged that Telangana's share of Godavari River water be secured and called on CM Revanth Reddy to petition the Central government to cease Andhra Pradesh's Banakacherla project.
On social media platform X, Kavitha reiterated her belief in KCR's legacy and the Kaleshwaram project's importance for farmers. The Justice PC Ghose Commission summoned KCR along with former Minister Harish Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender for questioning in June as part of the investigation into financial and procedural lapses in the project.
