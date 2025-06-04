'Betrayal Day' Sparks Protests Across Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP marked the anniversary of last year's election results with 'Betrayal Day' protests, symbolizing discontent with the current TDP-led government.

YSRCP activists, armed with placards and black flags, convened statewide to denounce alleged unfulfilled promises by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, TDP praised democratic victory over previous governance, with Nara Lokesh expressing gratitude for public support and emphasizing development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)