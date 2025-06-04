Left Menu

'Betrayal Day' Sparks Protests Across Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP organized 'Betrayal Day' protests statewide, marking the anniversary of last year's election results favoring the TDP-led NDA alliance. Supporters denounced the current government for unmet promises, while the TDP emphasized democracy's triumph. The day memorialized political shifts and stirred public sentiment across Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP marked the anniversary of last year's election results with 'Betrayal Day' protests, symbolizing discontent with the current TDP-led government.

YSRCP activists, armed with placards and black flags, convened statewide to denounce alleged unfulfilled promises by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, TDP praised democratic victory over previous governance, with Nara Lokesh expressing gratitude for public support and emphasizing development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

