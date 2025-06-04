Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Criticizes US Nuclear Proposal

Iran's supreme leader criticized a U.S. proposal regarding Tehran's nuclear program, not completely rejecting the possibility of an agreement. He emphasized Iran's need to enrich uranium for nuclear plants. A report proposed a nuclear consortium for Iran, yet did not clarify if it must completely halt enrichment.

Updated: 04-06-2025 12:18 IST
Iran's supreme leader has voiced criticism over an initial U.S. proposal focused on Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. However, he hasn't entirely dismissed the chance of reaching an agreement with Washington.

In a statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the U.S. proposal as completely against Iran's empowering slogan of 'we can'. He stressed the importance of Iran's capacity to enrich uranium, highlighting the strategic necessity for the nation's nuclear power capabilities.

The American proposal, amid ongoing talks, seems to suggest a nuclear consortium enriching uranium for Iran, though details remain unclear on whether Iran would fully abandon its uranium enrichment activities. A diplomatic deal could result in the U.S. lifting some sanctions on Iran, crucial for stabilizing its economy. However, failure to reach a deal could exacerbate tensions in the region already strained by the Israel-Hamas conflict, and potentially lead to military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities.

