Andhra's Historic Day: Praja Teerpu Dinam Marks a New Era

In a significant political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced June 4 as 'Praja Teerpu Dinam'. This day commemorates the pivotal moment when the 2024 election results were declared, and the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance triumphed over the YSRCP.

The alliance secured 164 seats in the assembly elections, marking the end of the previous government's rule. Naidu, expressing gratitude to party workers and leaders, lauded their efforts in restoring democracy and peace in Andhra Pradesh.

Emphasizing the coalition's dedication, Naidu pledged to uphold public interests through strategic welfare initiatives and rapid development, envisioning a future of prosperity for Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)