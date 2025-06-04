BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Armed Forces Over 'Surrender' Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of demeaning India's armed forces by asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrendered after a call from former U.S. President Donald Trump during a military conflict with Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that Gandhi's statements were more supportive of Pakistan than even remarks made by its top military and political figures. Trivedi suggested that Gandhi's words indicate a 'sick and dangerous mindset,' which needs immediate addressal.

The controversy was fueled further by historical references to past concessions by Congress, which the BJP says parallel Gandhi's current stance. Trivedi mocked the INDIA bloc, implying their focus on Pakistan despite being in the opposition, and questioned Gandhi's leadership maturity and loyalty to Indian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)