India's Peaceful Mission: A Strong Message of Development Across Asia

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Lal announced on Wednesday that India's diplomatic delegation had conveyed a robust message of peace and development during a significant tour across five Asian nations. Led by the JD(U)'s MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation received a warm welcome in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Speaking to ANI, Brij Lal emphasized the delegation's intent to showcase India as a nation of peace rather than conflict, stating, "We wanted to show that we are a peaceful country, not one that seeks war. Our goal is development." The delegation included prominent MPs from various political parties, indicating a unified stance on regional cooperation.

Amidst Operation Sindoor and India's ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism, this diplomatic tour took on greater significance. The Union government had formed seven All-Party Delegations specifically to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. As part of these efforts, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs highlighted the mission as a demonstration of India's firm consensus against terrorism. In conjunction with the military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the delegation's trip underscored a comprehensive strategy against terrorism while fostering international peace and collaboration.