Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress Rejuvenation in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi spearheaded a crucial meeting on Wednesday with top Congress leaders in Haryana, aimed at rejuvenating the party's organizational structure. Prominent attendees included former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state unit chief Udai Bhan.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign to rejuvenate the party in Haryana, where it has lacked a district-level organization for over a decade. By gathering feedback from experienced leaders, the Congress aims to set up an effective structure and strengthen its presence in the state.

A warm reception awaited Gandhi upon his arrival, highlighting the significance of this movement. With the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', Congress is determined to set the groundwork for a robust organizational framework.

