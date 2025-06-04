Left Menu

Kerala Highway Woes: Opposition Calls for CBI Probe Amid Allegations

The Congress in Kerala demands a CBI probe into the recent collapse and damage of National Highway 66, highlighting alleged corruption and engineering flaws in construction. The opposition accuses the state government of granting favors to contractors and urges a comprehensive investigation to uncover malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:48 IST
Kerala Highway Woes: Opposition Calls for CBI Probe Amid Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Kerala has intensified its call for a CBI investigation following the recent collapse and damage of sections of National Highway 66, citing alleged corruption and engineering lapses.

Criticizing the state's Left government for not initiating an inquiry, the Congress emphasized that only a thorough probe will reveal the corruption claims related to highway construction. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Satheesan accused certain state government individuals of granting undue favors to construction firms, resulting in compromised highway integrity.

The demand builds on recent incidents involving highway 66's structural failures after heavy rains, with notable damages reported across multiple districts. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserts that construction responsibility lies with the NHAI, the opposition alleges the government's silence results from fears of confronting the central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

