Andhra Pradesh's 'People's Verdict Day': Celebrating Democratic Victory

In a significant political move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has designated June 4 as 'Praja Teerpu Dinam', or people's verdict day, celebrating one year since the defeat of the YSRCP government and the announcement of the 2024 election results.

The coalition of TDP-Janasena-BJP claimed victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, securing 164 seats to form the new government. This win marked the end of what Naidu describes as an 'oppressive rule' and the restoration of peace and democracy in the state.

Expressing gratitude to party workers and leaders for their dedication, Naidu committed to fulfilling public aspirations through welfare programs and development. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the significance of the NDA coalition's win as a public awakening against 'anarchic rule' and the triumph of democratic values.

