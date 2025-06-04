India's United Resolve Against Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to fighting cross-border terrorism during their visit to Belgium. The group, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged with Indian community members to assert New Delhi's united resolve and strategic action against the threat.

During their visit, the delegation paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust, emphasizing India's long-standing commitment to peace and tolerance. The delegation's aims included fostering international cooperation to end cross-border terrorism through strategic meetings at the European Union and with Belgian authorities.

The delegation's visit came after heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military actions. Discussions with the Indian diaspora reiterated the support for India's efforts and underscored the need for a united front against terrorism.

