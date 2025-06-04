Opposition Demands Special Session on Operation Sindoor
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticizes the government's reluctance to hold a special parliamentary session on Operation Sindoor, despite opposition demands. The government announced the Monsoon Session, further frustrating opposition leaders who wrote to the Prime Minister urging a special session amid critical national concerns.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has accused the government of evading a special parliamentary session on Operation Sindoor, a demand strongly echoed by opposition parties.
The government has declared that the Monsoon Session will occur from July 21 to August 12, prompting criticism from opposition leaders who argue that urgent national matters require immediate attention in a dedicated session.
Opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, have jointly urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special session in light of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military response, emphasizing the gravity of unresolved national questions.
