Pakistan-India Relations: Navigating Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar indicated that the possibility of renewed armed conflict between Pakistan and India is low, despite recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized Pakistan's readiness for dialogue, but warned of a strong response if India resorts to hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:03 IST
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that the likelihood of renewed armed conflict between Pakistan and India remains low, despite recent escalations. Addressing a press conference, Dar discussed Prime Minister Sharif's diplomatic tour and Pakistan's preparedness for any potential hostilities.

During his briefing, he reflected on Pakistan's efforts to maintain peace after the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 lives were lost, highlighting a need for comprehensive dialogue with India on issues including the Indus Waters Treaty. Dar warned that while open to talks, Pakistan is prepared to respond forcefully if provoked.

Dar praised international diplomatic support, especially from countries like the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia, for maintaining peace. He commended former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's efforts in gaining global recognition for Pakistan's diplomatic outreach. The recent military actions saw India and Pakistan agreeing to halt hostilities to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

