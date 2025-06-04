Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faces Media Scrutiny Over Remarks on Indian Muslims

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's former foreign minister, found himself under media scrutiny over his remarks on the alleged 'demonisation' of Muslims in India.

During a media briefing about the recent conflict with India, journalist Ahmad Fathi challenged Zardari's comments by pointing out the presence of Muslim military officers in India's briefings.

This exchange comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following militant attacks in Kashmir, culminating in military exchanges and eventual talks to de-escalate hostilities.