Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faces Media Scrutiny Over Remarks on Indian Muslims
During a media briefing, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari faced criticism from journalist Ahmad Fathi regarding his statements about the alleged demonisation of Muslims in India. The exchange came amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Kashmir, leading to military confrontations and subsequent peace talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:49 IST
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's former foreign minister, found himself under media scrutiny over his remarks on the alleged 'demonisation' of Muslims in India.
During a media briefing about the recent conflict with India, journalist Ahmad Fathi challenged Zardari's comments by pointing out the presence of Muslim military officers in India's briefings.
This exchange comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following militant attacks in Kashmir, culminating in military exchanges and eventual talks to de-escalate hostilities.
