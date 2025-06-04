Left Menu

Bihar Governor Calls for Humanity Over Politics in Muzaffarpur Case

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of Bihar visited the family of a Muzaffarpur rape-murder victim, urging non-politicization of the tragic incident. State leaders vow strict action against those responsible, highlighting systemic failures while seeking justice and dignity for women.

Updated: 04-06-2025 19:45 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, extended sympathies to the family of the Muzaffarpur rape-murder victim, appealing for the matter to remain above politics. In his statement, he emphasized that it is an issue of humanity, fundamentally questioning society's respect for women's dignity.

Speaking after meeting the grieving family, Governor Khan insisted on ensuring he is fully informed about the case's proceedings. He described the incident as a humanitarian crisis rather than a political one, stressing the essential role of women's dignity in maintaining societal integrity. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has promised decisive action against those who neglected their duties.

Deputy CM Sinha announced swift governmental response upon learning of the case, committing to visit the site for a detailed review. He vowed that those responsible for the atrocity, which has disparaged Bihar's reputation, will face justice. Additionally, Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted the inadequate response at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where a delay in treatment occurred, while Muzaffarpur SSP confirmed the arrest and judicial custody of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

