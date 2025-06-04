Congress Erupts in Protest Over Misogynistic Remarks by BJP Leader

In a heated protest on Wednesday, Congress workers took to the streets to condemn BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa's derogatory statements about Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi. Randhawa's remarks, caught on camera, suggested the Gandhis did not understand the value of 'sindoor' as they never wore it.

The comments led to a wave of protests in the city. Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra strongly criticized Randhawa, demanding an immediate apology from the BJP for what he described as 'disgraceful' and 'misogynistic' attacks, illustrating the 'toxic mentality' within the party.

Congress members, including women's groups, gathered at Shaheedi Chowk, burning an effigy of Randhawa. They denounced his statements as 'highly obnoxious and derogatory,' not only to Congress leaders but to all women. The protests underscore rising tensions between the political parties over issues of dignity and respect.