Left Menu

Congress Erupts in Protest Over Misogynistic Remarks by BJP Leader

Congress workers staged protests against BJP leader Vikram Randhawa's derogatory remarks about Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi. Randhawa commented on the Gandhis' lack of sindoor, sparking outrage and demands for an apology from BJP. Jammu and Kashmir Congress members burned an effigy of Randhawa in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:11 IST
Congress Erupts in Protest Over Misogynistic Remarks by BJP Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated protest on Wednesday, Congress workers took to the streets to condemn BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa's derogatory statements about Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi. Randhawa's remarks, caught on camera, suggested the Gandhis did not understand the value of 'sindoor' as they never wore it.

The comments led to a wave of protests in the city. Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra strongly criticized Randhawa, demanding an immediate apology from the BJP for what he described as 'disgraceful' and 'misogynistic' attacks, illustrating the 'toxic mentality' within the party.

Congress members, including women's groups, gathered at Shaheedi Chowk, burning an effigy of Randhawa. They denounced his statements as 'highly obnoxious and derogatory,' not only to Congress leaders but to all women. The protests underscore rising tensions between the political parties over issues of dignity and respect.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025