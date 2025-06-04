Rane Criticizes Aaditya Thackeray, Calls for Legacy Worthiness

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane directed sharp criticism at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday, questioning his suitability for the Thackeray name. Rane suggested that Aaditya adopt the surname 'Khan' or 'Sheikh' instead, arguing that such a change would align better with his statements.

This controversial exchange comes against the backdrop of speculation about a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Minister Rane remarked that if the Thackeray family reunites, it should be seen as a positive development, emphasizing that their reconciliation should remain a private family affair.

Rane's comments follow Aaditya Thackeray's criticism of the government's role during festival celebrations, urging a focus on farmer suicides and flood damage. Aaditya argued that governmental energies should be directed towards addressing urgent civic issues rather than dictating festival conduct.