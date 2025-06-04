Left Menu

Rane Criticizes Aaditya Thackeray, Calls for Legacy Worthiness

Minister Nitesh Rane critiqued Aaditya Thackeray's worthiness of the Thackeray legacy, suggesting a surname change. He commented on a potential Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance ahead of municipal polls, questioning past divisive roles. Rane's statements follow Aaditya's remarks on government priorities during festivals and farmers' issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST
Rane Criticizes Aaditya Thackeray, Calls for Legacy Worthiness
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane directed sharp criticism at Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday, questioning his suitability for the Thackeray name. Rane suggested that Aaditya adopt the surname 'Khan' or 'Sheikh' instead, arguing that such a change would align better with his statements.

This controversial exchange comes against the backdrop of speculation about a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Minister Rane remarked that if the Thackeray family reunites, it should be seen as a positive development, emphasizing that their reconciliation should remain a private family affair.

Rane's comments follow Aaditya Thackeray's criticism of the government's role during festival celebrations, urging a focus on farmer suicides and flood damage. Aaditya argued that governmental energies should be directed towards addressing urgent civic issues rather than dictating festival conduct.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025