Stability Amid Scrutiny: Montenegro's Cabinet Stands Firm

Portugal's political scene has been marked by continuity, as President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa approved Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's cabinet, which retains most key ministers. This decision follows Montenegro's centre-right alliance's win in a snap election, although it didn't achieve a working majority.

Despite failing to win a vote of confidence earlier, Montenegro, first taking office in March 2024, proposed Joaquim Miranda Sarmento to remain as Finance Minister, along with Maria da Graca Carvalho and Paulo Rangel retaining their roles in Environment and Energy, and Foreign Affairs respectively.

A new ministerial position merging economy and territorial cohesion will be led by Manuel Castro Almeida, suggesting a focus on coordinated economic growth. Montenegro has committed to reducing taxes for younger demographics and businesses, managing immigration, and solving the housing crisis, offering reassurance of stability amid political scrutiny.

