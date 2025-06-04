Trump-Putin Call: A Phone Diplomacy Unfolds
In a noteworthy dialogue, US President Donald Trump received a firm message from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a retaliatory response to Ukraine's drone attack. During their hour-plus call, both leaders also took the opportunity to touch on Iran's nuclear ambitions, though immediate peace was not achieved.
In a recent phone conversation, US President Donald Trump reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed, with conviction, his intent to respond to Ukraine's recent drone assault on Russian airfields.
According to Trump, this dialogue lasted an hour and 15 minutes, marking his first interaction with Putin since May, though it did not result in any immediate peace agreement. The exchange was described by Trump as "a good conversation," albeit not one leading to rapid peace.
The two leaders additionally broached the topic of Iran's nuclear program, suggesting broader geopolitical concerns were on the table during their connection.
