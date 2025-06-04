Bengaluru Stampede Triggers Political Blame Game
The tragic stampede in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL victory celebration has prompted responses from top political figures, with blame directed at the Congress-led Karnataka government. President Murmu, PM Modi, and Congress leaders expressed condolences, while BJP leaders criticized the state's preparedness and called it state-sponsored negligence.
- Country:
- India
The recent tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory celebration has led to nationwide reactions and a political blame game. Top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate incident.
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, echoed the sentiments and urged the government to enhance safety protocols. The BJP, however, seized the moment to criticize the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of negligence and demanding that responsibility for the incident be owned and acknowledged.
BJP spokespersons and Union ministers have strongly condemned the state government, labeling the incident as a result of state-sponsored negligence. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the lapses that led to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- stampede
- RCB
- IPL
- Congress
- BJP
- political blame
- safety protocols
- Karnataka
- negligence
ALSO READ
BJP Rebukes Congress over Diplomatic Misinterpretation and Criticism
Political Turmoil: Congressional Scuffle at Immigration Center
Trump's Congressional Showdown: The 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'
BJP Fires Back at Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against EAM Jaishankar
Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into BJP Minister's Controversial Remarks