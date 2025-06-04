Left Menu

Bengaluru Stampede Triggers Political Blame Game

The tragic stampede in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL victory celebration has prompted responses from top political figures, with blame directed at the Congress-led Karnataka government. President Murmu, PM Modi, and Congress leaders expressed condolences, while BJP leaders criticized the state's preparedness and called it state-sponsored negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:16 IST
Bengaluru Stampede Triggers Political Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory celebration has led to nationwide reactions and a political blame game. Top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate incident.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, echoed the sentiments and urged the government to enhance safety protocols. The BJP, however, seized the moment to criticize the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of negligence and demanding that responsibility for the incident be owned and acknowledged.

BJP spokespersons and Union ministers have strongly condemned the state government, labeling the incident as a result of state-sponsored negligence. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the lapses that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025