Bengaluru Stampede Triggers Political Blame Game

The recent tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL victory celebration has led to nationwide reactions and a political blame game. Top leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate incident.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, echoed the sentiments and urged the government to enhance safety protocols. The BJP, however, seized the moment to criticize the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of negligence and demanding that responsibility for the incident be owned and acknowledged.

BJP spokespersons and Union ministers have strongly condemned the state government, labeling the incident as a result of state-sponsored negligence. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the lapses that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)