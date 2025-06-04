Left Menu

Elon Musk Criticizes Controversial Spending Bill

Elon Musk has criticized a spending bill currently under consideration in Congress, suggesting a new version should be drafted. The billionaire and former adviser to Trump's administration expressed his disapproval on social media, emphasizing that anyone who reads the bill would find it unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:42 IST
Elon Musk

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently ended his advisory role in the Trump administration, has openly criticized a spending bill progressing through Congress.

Using social media platform X, Musk commented on Wednesday that a complete rewrite of the bill is necessary.

He strongly implied that the bill, upon reading, would be intolerable to any informed individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

