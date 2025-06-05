Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts After Tragic Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Following a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, senior BJP leader R Ashoka demands the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, alleging negligence and labeling the incident as 'state-sponsored murders'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:31 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts After Tragic Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political firestorm has ignited in Karnataka, as senior BJP leader R Ashoka called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following a deadly stampede.

The chaos erupted outside Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, leading to 11 deaths and injuring over 30 people. Ashoka accused the leaders of turning a hidden political rivalry into a credit war, ultimately contributing to the tragic event.

He criticized the lack of emergency preparedness, noting the absence of ambulances and fire engines at the highly attended venue. Ashoka demanded that both leaders resign immediately, condemning the incident as 'state-sponsored murders' and a result of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025