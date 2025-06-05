Political Turmoil Erupts After Tragic Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, senior BJP leader R Ashoka demands the resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, alleging negligence and labeling the incident as 'state-sponsored murders'.
A political firestorm has ignited in Karnataka, as senior BJP leader R Ashoka called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following a deadly stampede.
The chaos erupted outside Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, leading to 11 deaths and injuring over 30 people. Ashoka accused the leaders of turning a hidden political rivalry into a credit war, ultimately contributing to the tragic event.
He criticized the lack of emergency preparedness, noting the absence of ambulances and fire engines at the highly attended venue. Ashoka demanded that both leaders resign immediately, condemning the incident as 'state-sponsored murders' and a result of negligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
