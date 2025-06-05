Putin Thanks Pope Leo for Peace Efforts Amid Tensions with Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Pope Leo for his willingness to mediate the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin accused Kyiv of escalating the war and highlighted unresolved issues, such as NATO's expansion. Russia seeks Vatican involvement, though questions remain about its suitability for peace negotiations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude to Pope Leo for the latter's willingness to help broker peace in the Ukraine conflict. According to a statement from the Kremlin on Wednesday, the Russian leader noted Kyiv's continued escalation of warfare.
Though the date of the phone conversation between Putin and Pope Leo was not disclosed, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the Pope's offer to host negotiations at the Vatican. The Vatican's involvement aims at resolving critical humanitarian issues on a neutral basis.
The Kremlin emphasized that the conflict's underlying causes, including NATO's eastward expansion and Ukraine's military actions on Russian soil, need addressing. Meanwhile, discussions on prisoner exchanges continue, with hopes of the Vatican championing religious freedom for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
