Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed various international issues during an hour-long phone call, focusing primarily on the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian peace talks, the Kremlin reported on Wednesday.

Despite attempts by Ukraine to disrupt negotiations through what Putin refers to as acts of terrorism, the Russian leader described the recent talks as productive. Key topics also included potential Russian involvement in Iran's nuclear issues and the enduring Middle East conflicts.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that both leaders viewed their exchanges as positive, with Trump expressing interest in Russia's perspective on the crisis in Ukraine. Both presidents agreed to maintain ongoing communication, especially regarding pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)