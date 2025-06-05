Left Menu

Putin and Trump: Peace Talks Amidst Ukrainian Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a lengthy phone discussion, focusing on the second round of Russo-Ukrainian peace talks. Despite Ukraine's alleged disruptive efforts, Putin found the talks productive. The discussion extended to Iran's nuclear program and Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:26 IST
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed various international issues during an hour-long phone call, focusing primarily on the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian peace talks, the Kremlin reported on Wednesday.

Despite attempts by Ukraine to disrupt negotiations through what Putin refers to as acts of terrorism, the Russian leader described the recent talks as productive. Key topics also included potential Russian involvement in Iran's nuclear issues and the enduring Middle East conflicts.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that both leaders viewed their exchanges as positive, with Trump expressing interest in Russia's perspective on the crisis in Ukraine. Both presidents agreed to maintain ongoing communication, especially regarding pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

