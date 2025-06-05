Left Menu

Conservative Clash: Musk and Senate Hawks Oppose Trump Tax-Cut Bill

Elon Musk and hardline conservative Republicans oppose President Trump's tax-cut bill, arguing it fails to sufficiently reduce government spending. Despite criticism, the House-passed measure could significantly increase the U.S. debt, drawing objections from various Senate Republicans and Democrats. The bill would impact military, healthcare, and tax policies.

05-06-2025
In a sharp critique of President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, conservative Republicans and billionaire Elon Musk have united against the legislation, arguing it does not sufficiently cut government spending. The bill, estimated to add $2.4 trillion to the U.S. debt, has drawn ire on multiple fronts.

Musk, a prominent Republican donor, joined deficit hawks to express concerns over the measure, emphasizing the need for a new approach that avoids increasing the deficit. Despite public disagreement, some top congressional Republicans have dismissed Musk's influence on the Senate's legislative decisions.

With only a narrow majority in the Senate, the bill faces a challenging path, especially with further opposition over cuts to Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the bill could significantly affect federal revenue and uninsured figures in the U.S., heightening tensions among lawmakers.

