North Korea Acknowledges South Korea's Presidential Election Results

For the first time, North Korea's state media, KCNA, has reported on the outcome of South Korea's recent presidential election. This marks a rare move by the North, given its previously muted approach to the political developments in the South during this election period.

On June 3, Lee Jae-myung, representing the Democratic Party, was elected as South Korea's 21st president. His victory comes two months after Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency ended in impeachment sparked by the December 3 imposition of emergency martial law.

Though historically reticent, North Korean media highlighted the South's political instability, noting the public's discontent with Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law. The KCNA report, however, didn't provide additional commentary on the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)