North Korea Acknowledges South Korea's Presidential Election Results
North Korea's state media, KCNA, covered the South Korean presidential election results for the first time. Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party won the presidency following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This election came after a period of political tension and martial law in South Korea.
For the first time, North Korea's state media, KCNA, has reported on the outcome of South Korea's recent presidential election. This marks a rare move by the North, given its previously muted approach to the political developments in the South during this election period.
On June 3, Lee Jae-myung, representing the Democratic Party, was elected as South Korea's 21st president. His victory comes two months after Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency ended in impeachment sparked by the December 3 imposition of emergency martial law.
Though historically reticent, North Korean media highlighted the South's political instability, noting the public's discontent with Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law. The KCNA report, however, didn't provide additional commentary on the election results.
