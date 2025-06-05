Left Menu

North Korea Acknowledges South Korea's Presidential Election Results

North Korea's state media, KCNA, covered the South Korean presidential election results for the first time. Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party won the presidency following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This election came after a period of political tension and martial law in South Korea.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time, North Korea's state media, KCNA, has reported on the outcome of South Korea's recent presidential election. This marks a rare move by the North, given its previously muted approach to the political developments in the South during this election period.

On June 3, Lee Jae-myung, representing the Democratic Party, was elected as South Korea's 21st president. His victory comes two months after Yoon Suk Yeol's presidency ended in impeachment sparked by the December 3 imposition of emergency martial law.

Though historically reticent, North Korean media highlighted the South's political instability, noting the public's discontent with Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law. The KCNA report, however, didn't provide additional commentary on the election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

