Congress Criticizes Modi Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Visit

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party criticized him for the unresolved Pahalgam terror attack case. Modi is set to inaugurate several development projects including the Chenab bridge and the Vande Bharat trains. The Congress insists on justice for past terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:02 IST
Congress leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before his scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack have not yet been apprehended. The critique was part of the party's communication strategy as expressed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Prime Minister's visit focuses on the inauguration of multiple development initiatives, including the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. Additionally, he is set to commence operations for Vande Bharat trains linking Katra and Srinagar, underlining the region's infrastructural growth.

Ramesh underscored concerns about previous terror attacks allegedly linked to the Pahalgam attackers, urging the government to provide clarity on these issues. Meanwhile, PM Modi's agenda includes launching the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, which is crucial for improving connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

