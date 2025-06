Strengthening Ties: India-US Partnership and Terrorism Discourse

An Indian parliamentary delegation had a productive visit to Capitol Hill, engaging with US Congressmen and Senators to discuss Operation Sindoor and India's stance against terrorism, as stated by leader Shashi Tharoor.

During a day filled with discussions, Tharoor remarked on the rewarding conversations that strengthened mutual understanding and support. The visit was part of a broader tour covering several countries to seek solidarity for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

US lawmakers expressed firm support for India's right to self-defense, condemning terrorist attacks. The delegation also updated on India's reduced dependency on Russian military supplies, highlighting diversification with American, French, and Israeli weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)