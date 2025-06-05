Global Outreach: India's Bold Stand Against Pakistan's Terror Narratives
India successfully countered Pakistan's narrative on terrorism during Operation Sindoor. Led by Shrikant Shinde, a multi-party delegation visited the UAE and West African nations to promote India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism. The initiative aimed to expose Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism among influential OIC and UN member nations.
India made significant strides in countering Pakistan's narrative on Operation Sindoor, particularly among the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) member nations, according to Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde.
Leading a multi-party delegation, Shinde visited the UAE and West African countries to communicate India's zero tolerance for terrorism. The message resonated in nations with influential voices in the OIC and the United Nations Security Council.
During the visit, Shinde emphasized that while India provides technology and trade globally, Pakistan exports terrorism. The visits highlighted Pakistan's role in sheltering terrorists, earning condemnation from nations like Sierra Leone. The delegation's outreach efforts aimed to enhance India's role in global anti-terrorism dialogues.
