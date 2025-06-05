Left Menu

Guatemala Stands Firm with Taiwan Amid Diplomatic Tensions

During a visit to Taiwan, Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed his country's support for Taiwan, one of its remaining diplomatic allies. Despite increasing pressure from China to sever ties, Guatemala stands alongside Taiwan, emphasizing shared values and deepening cooperation. The U.S. supports Guatemala's diplomatic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:47 IST
Guatemala Stands Firm with Taiwan Amid Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant diplomatic move, Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed the nation's support for Taiwan, amidst increasing Chinese efforts to influence Taiwan's remaining allies. During his visit to Taiwan, President Arevalo highlighted the long-standing brotherly relationship between the two countries.

At a welcome ceremony attended by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, President Arevalo expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship over the past 90 years. He underscored Guatemala's commitment to Taiwan, describing both nations as "brotherly peoples" with shared ideals and values.

The U.S., monitoring China's diplomatic maneuvers in Latin America, voiced support for Guatemala's stance. Earlier this year, the U.S. Secretary of State visited Guatemala, lauding its alliance with Taiwan as vital amid the shifting geopolitical landscape.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025