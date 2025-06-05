Guatemala Stands Firm with Taiwan Amid Diplomatic Tensions
During a visit to Taiwan, Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed his country's support for Taiwan, one of its remaining diplomatic allies. Despite increasing pressure from China to sever ties, Guatemala stands alongside Taiwan, emphasizing shared values and deepening cooperation. The U.S. supports Guatemala's diplomatic stance.
In a significant diplomatic move, Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo reaffirmed the nation's support for Taiwan, amidst increasing Chinese efforts to influence Taiwan's remaining allies. During his visit to Taiwan, President Arevalo highlighted the long-standing brotherly relationship between the two countries.
At a welcome ceremony attended by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, President Arevalo expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship over the past 90 years. He underscored Guatemala's commitment to Taiwan, describing both nations as "brotherly peoples" with shared ideals and values.
The U.S., monitoring China's diplomatic maneuvers in Latin America, voiced support for Guatemala's stance. Earlier this year, the U.S. Secretary of State visited Guatemala, lauding its alliance with Taiwan as vital amid the shifting geopolitical landscape.
