South Korea's Bold Legislative Move to Reshape Chaebols
South Korea plans to revise its Commercial Act with a parliamentary vote on June 12, targeting controlling shareholder abuses in chaebol conglomerates. This move aligns with President Lee Jae-myung's campaign pledge to boost stock market value, enforcing corporate accountability.
South Korea's ruling party aims to advance a revision of the Commercial Act with a scheduled parliamentary vote on June 12, as reported by MoneyToday on Thursday.
The legislative push comes in the wake of President Lee Jae-myung's electoral promise to enact changes that would deter controlling shareholder abuses within chaebol conglomerates. This forms a key part of his campaign pledge under the 'KOSPI 5,000' initiative, designed to significantly increase the domestic stock market's value.
If successful, this legislation could enforce stronger corporate accountability, marking a significant stride in reforming the nation's economic landscape and enhancing shareholder equity.
