South Korea's Bold Legislative Move to Reshape Chaebols

South Korea plans to revise its Commercial Act with a parliamentary vote on June 12, targeting controlling shareholder abuses in chaebol conglomerates. This move aligns with President Lee Jae-myung's campaign pledge to boost stock market value, enforcing corporate accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's ruling party aims to advance a revision of the Commercial Act with a scheduled parliamentary vote on June 12, as reported by MoneyToday on Thursday.

The legislative push comes in the wake of President Lee Jae-myung's electoral promise to enact changes that would deter controlling shareholder abuses within chaebol conglomerates. This forms a key part of his campaign pledge under the 'KOSPI 5,000' initiative, designed to significantly increase the domestic stock market's value.

If successful, this legislation could enforce stronger corporate accountability, marking a significant stride in reforming the nation's economic landscape and enhancing shareholder equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

