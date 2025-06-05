Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Bridging Ties and Battling Terrorism at Capitol Hill

A multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in a series of impactful meetings with US lawmakers at Capitol Hill. They aimed to boost Indo-American relations and garner support against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The visit emphasized India's stance on defense and cooperation in multiple domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:44 IST
Operation Sindoor: Bridging Ties and Battling Terrorism at Capitol Hill
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations and combat terrorism, an Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in fruitful discussions with US lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The talks centered around increasing cooperation and addressing mutual concerns, particularly following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, comprising prominent parliamentarians and former diplomats, conveyed India's experiences and sought solidary support from American counterparts. Meetings with key figures from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee highlighted India's stance on terrorism and defense strategies, emphasizing the recent Operation Sindoor.

The visit showcased a unified support from US lawmakers, with discussions also touching on economic cooperation, defense acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. The delegation's diplomatic efforts affirmed the robust Indo-US relationship amidst global challenges, setting the stage for future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025