Operation Sindoor: Bridging Ties and Battling Terrorism at Capitol Hill

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations and combat terrorism, an Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged in fruitful discussions with US lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The talks centered around increasing cooperation and addressing mutual concerns, particularly following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, comprising prominent parliamentarians and former diplomats, conveyed India's experiences and sought solidary support from American counterparts. Meetings with key figures from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee highlighted India's stance on terrorism and defense strategies, emphasizing the recent Operation Sindoor.

The visit showcased a unified support from US lawmakers, with discussions also touching on economic cooperation, defense acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. The delegation's diplomatic efforts affirmed the robust Indo-US relationship amidst global challenges, setting the stage for future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)