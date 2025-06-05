In a strategic diplomatic move, India effectively dismantled Pakistan's narrative on Operation Sindoor, particularly among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations. Spearheading a multi-party delegation, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde underscored India's zero-tolerance for terrorism, providing evidence of cross-border terrorism allegedly sponsored by Pakistan.

The delegation's efforts, targeting key nations such as the UAE and several West African countries, aimed to cement India's stance against terrorism on a global platform. The initiative helped expose Pakistan's alleged role in spreading terrorism, garnering support from influential political figures in OIC member states such as Sierra Leone.

Engaging with governments, parliaments, and Indian diaspora, the delegation highlighted stark contrasts in economic growth between India and Pakistan, emphasizing India's robust economic health versus Pakistan's dependency on aid. As a result, the visit not only addressed security concerns but also opened discussions on strengthening trade relations, particularly with West African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)