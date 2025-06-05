Left Menu

NATO Ministers Enhance Defense Strategies in Major Military Overhaul

NATO defense ministers are poised to approve new plans for purchasing critical military equipment to bolster defenses in Europe, the Arctic, and North Atlantic. This initiative, driven by a U.S. push for increased security spending, aims to enhance capabilities against major adversaries like Russia.

NATO defense ministers are on the brink of approving pivotal plans to acquire essential military equipment to strengthen defenses across Europe, the Arctic, and the North Atlantic, responding to a United States-led push to escalate security spending.

The 'capability targets' initiative includes guidelines for each of the 32 member nations to procure priority equipment, such as air and missile defense systems, artillery, ammunition, drones, and strategic enablers like air-to-air refueling and heavy air transport.

As emphasized by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, an effective alliance requires more than just flags and conferences but demands combat-ready capabilities, a sentiment echoed in the substantial defense planning shift since the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

