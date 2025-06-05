Left Menu

Ashoka Criticizes Congress Government Over Ceremony Amidst Tragedy

BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for celebrating with the RCB team amid a tragic stampede. He accuses them of being indifferent to the victims' families while highlighting their celebration of the team's IPL victory. Home Minister G Parameshwara reports 11 deaths and 56 injuries.

Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:06 IST
Ashoka Criticizes Congress Government Over Ceremony Amidst Tragedy
  • India

BJP leader R Ashoka took a sharp jab at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on Thursday, accusing them of indifference towards recent stampede victims while celebrating the RCB team's IPL victory.

Utilizing a post on 'X', Ashoka labeled the Congress administration as ''heartless,'' sharing images from a state government event honoring the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha. One picture showed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah adorning Virat Kohli with a turban, and another showed Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy.

The opposition leader highlighted the stark contrast between the jubilant celebrations and the neglect of families who lost loved ones. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed 11 deaths and 56 injuries, with 46 treated and discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized in stable condition.

