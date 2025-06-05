Shashi Tharoor's Stand: National Interest Over Party Allegiance

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, faces allegations of being anti-party for supporting the government's stance post-Pahalgam attack. Amidst speculation of his potential shift to the BJP, Tharoor stands firm in prioritizing national interests over party affiliations, dismissing party criticism as unjust.

Leading a multi-party delegation to the US, Tharoor underscores the unity of Indian political representatives abroad. The group, inclusive of diverse political affiliations and religious backgrounds, reflects India's diversity and aims to present a unified national message, countering narratives of discord.

Tharoor reiterates respect for the democratic process and emphasizes that internal political differences should halt at national borders. As tensions with Pakistan escalate, Tharoor affirms India's strategic response, while advocating for diplomatic prudence in managing international relations.

