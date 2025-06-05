Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor's Stand: National Interest Over Party Allegiance

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, currently in the US leading a multi-party delegation, addresses claims of him being anti-party following his support for the government's stance post-Pahalgam attack. He emphasizes the importance of national interest over party politics and denies plans to join BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:13 IST
Shashi Tharoor's Stand: National Interest Over Party Allegiance
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • United States

Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, faces allegations of being anti-party for supporting the government's stance post-Pahalgam attack. Amidst speculation of his potential shift to the BJP, Tharoor stands firm in prioritizing national interests over party affiliations, dismissing party criticism as unjust.

Leading a multi-party delegation to the US, Tharoor underscores the unity of Indian political representatives abroad. The group, inclusive of diverse political affiliations and religious backgrounds, reflects India's diversity and aims to present a unified national message, countering narratives of discord.

Tharoor reiterates respect for the democratic process and emphasizes that internal political differences should halt at national borders. As tensions with Pakistan escalate, Tharoor affirms India's strategic response, while advocating for diplomatic prudence in managing international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025