Shashi Tharoor's Stand: National Interest Over Party Allegiance
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, currently in the US leading a multi-party delegation, addresses claims of him being anti-party following his support for the government's stance post-Pahalgam attack. He emphasizes the importance of national interest over party politics and denies plans to join BJP.
- Country:
- United States
Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Congress leader, faces allegations of being anti-party for supporting the government's stance post-Pahalgam attack. Amidst speculation of his potential shift to the BJP, Tharoor stands firm in prioritizing national interests over party affiliations, dismissing party criticism as unjust.
Leading a multi-party delegation to the US, Tharoor underscores the unity of Indian political representatives abroad. The group, inclusive of diverse political affiliations and religious backgrounds, reflects India's diversity and aims to present a unified national message, countering narratives of discord.
Tharoor reiterates respect for the democratic process and emphasizes that internal political differences should halt at national borders. As tensions with Pakistan escalate, Tharoor affirms India's strategic response, while advocating for diplomatic prudence in managing international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Strategy or Diversion? Modi's Multi-Party Delegations
Dancing with Diplomacy: American CEOs Follow Trump Abroad
Congress Criticizes BJP's Handling of Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
BJP Criticizes Congress for Divisive Allegations Amidst Multi-Party Delegation Efforts
Raut Criticizes Multi-Party Delegations, Reveals Government's 'Showmanship'