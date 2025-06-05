Kerala's NH-66 Controversy: Political Tensions Rise Over Highway Project
A heated political dispute in Kerala centers on the National Highway-66 project. Allegations of corruption and delays have prompted sharp exchanges between CPI(M) and Congress, with accusations aimed at Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and Congress leader K C Venugopal. Controversy ensues over the project's execution and oversight.
- Country:
- India
The political climate in Kerala is tense as debates around the National Highway-66 project intensify. The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress are locked in a war of words, with allegations flying about corruption and project delays.
On Thursday, Kerala's Public Works Minister, P A Mohammed Riyas, vowed that work on the highway would continue unabated, despite Congress's general secretary, K C Venugopal, allegedly trying to thwart the plan. The accusation comes after a portion of the highway collapsed, prompting blame games between parties.
Minister Riyas attributes the project's slow progress to the previous UDF government's inadequacies while Congress insists on a corruption probe into contract awards. Talks with central government officials are ongoing, as concerns about infrastructure integrity grow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
El Salvador Congress passes law taxing foreign donations to NGOs
Congress Weighs Trump’s Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amidst Internal GOP Tensions
Corruption Charges Hit Bankrupt Indonesian Textile Powerhouse
Corruption Probe Shakes Indonesian Textile Giant Sritex
Congress Criticizes BJP's Handling of Pahalgam Attack Aftermath