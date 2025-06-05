Left Menu

Kerala's NH-66 Controversy: Political Tensions Rise Over Highway Project

A heated political dispute in Kerala centers on the National Highway-66 project. Allegations of corruption and delays have prompted sharp exchanges between CPI(M) and Congress, with accusations aimed at Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and Congress leader K C Venugopal. Controversy ensues over the project's execution and oversight.

Updated: 05-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:29 IST
  • India

The political climate in Kerala is tense as debates around the National Highway-66 project intensify. The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress are locked in a war of words, with allegations flying about corruption and project delays.

On Thursday, Kerala's Public Works Minister, P A Mohammed Riyas, vowed that work on the highway would continue unabated, despite Congress's general secretary, K C Venugopal, allegedly trying to thwart the plan. The accusation comes after a portion of the highway collapsed, prompting blame games between parties.

Minister Riyas attributes the project's slow progress to the previous UDF government's inadequacies while Congress insists on a corruption probe into contract awards. Talks with central government officials are ongoing, as concerns about infrastructure integrity grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

