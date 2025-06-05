Mayawati's Call for Ballot Papers: A Move to Revive BSP's Glory

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has reiterated her demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers, claiming that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being manipulated to prevent her party from winning.

Addressing a press conference, the former Chief Minister alleged that rival parties were forming opportunistic groups to divide BSP's support base, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, thus diminishing its national presence.

Mayawati expressed optimism about reclaiming political ground through ballot voting, while also criticizing the lack of equitable participation of Bahujans in GDP growth and addressing security concerns in the country, citing recent terror incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)