Kerala Agriculture Department Relocates Event Amid Image Controversy
The Kerala Agriculture Department moved its Environment Day event from Raj Bhavan to the state secretariat after Raj Bhavan officials allegedly insisted on displaying an image of Bharat Mata, linked to RSS. State Agriculture Minister P Prasad cited constitutional concerns over the image's use.
The Kerala Agriculture Department abruptly relocated its Environment Day celebration from Raj Bhavan to the state secretariat after officials at Raj Bhavan allegedly insisted on displaying a Bharat Mata image, often used by RSS shakhas, at the event.
State Agriculture Minister P Prasad expressed that the government respects Bharat Mata, but found the image's use at an official Raj Bhavan function unconstitutional due to its association with a particular organization.
The event was shifted to the Durbar Hall at the Secretariat, following last-minute intervention by Raj Bhavan, which raised concerns about the initial venue's agenda. Raj Bhavan has yet to officially comment on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
