Left Menu

Kerala Agriculture Department Relocates Event Amid Image Controversy

The Kerala Agriculture Department moved its Environment Day event from Raj Bhavan to the state secretariat after Raj Bhavan officials allegedly insisted on displaying an image of Bharat Mata, linked to RSS. State Agriculture Minister P Prasad cited constitutional concerns over the image's use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:15 IST
Kerala Agriculture Department Relocates Event Amid Image Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Agriculture Department abruptly relocated its Environment Day celebration from Raj Bhavan to the state secretariat after officials at Raj Bhavan allegedly insisted on displaying a Bharat Mata image, often used by RSS shakhas, at the event.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad expressed that the government respects Bharat Mata, but found the image's use at an official Raj Bhavan function unconstitutional due to its association with a particular organization.

The event was shifted to the Durbar Hall at the Secretariat, following last-minute intervention by Raj Bhavan, which raised concerns about the initial venue's agenda. Raj Bhavan has yet to officially comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025