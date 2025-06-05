Kerala Agriculture Department Relocates Event Amid Image Controversy

The Kerala Agriculture Department abruptly relocated its Environment Day celebration from Raj Bhavan to the state secretariat after officials at Raj Bhavan allegedly insisted on displaying a Bharat Mata image, often used by RSS shakhas, at the event.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad expressed that the government respects Bharat Mata, but found the image's use at an official Raj Bhavan function unconstitutional due to its association with a particular organization.

The event was shifted to the Durbar Hall at the Secretariat, following last-minute intervention by Raj Bhavan, which raised concerns about the initial venue's agenda. Raj Bhavan has yet to officially comment on the incident.

