Left Menu

Supriya Sule Urges Patience from Congress on Special Parliament Session

NCP leader Supriya Sule requested Congress to delay demands for a special Parliament session until the return of multi-party delegations. Sule, representing India on a tour to four countries, stressed supporting the government on national security matters while questioning the government during the upcoming monsoon session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:43 IST
Supriya Sule Urges Patience from Congress on Special Parliament Session
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Supriya Sule has advised Congress to hold off on demanding a special session of Parliament until the return of multi-party delegations from international tours.

Sule, who participated in a tour to Qatar, Ethiopia, Egypt, and South Africa, stated her inability to sign a letter requesting the special session due to her diplomatic commitments.

Echoing party leader Sharad Pawar, Sule emphasized backing the government on foreign affairs and security, promising inquiries regarding the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during the Parliament's monsoon session starting July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025