Supriya Sule Urges Patience from Congress on Special Parliament Session
NCP leader Supriya Sule requested Congress to delay demands for a special Parliament session until the return of multi-party delegations. Sule, representing India on a tour to four countries, stressed supporting the government on national security matters while questioning the government during the upcoming monsoon session.
Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:43 IST
NCP leader Supriya Sule has advised Congress to hold off on demanding a special session of Parliament until the return of multi-party delegations from international tours.
Sule, who participated in a tour to Qatar, Ethiopia, Egypt, and South Africa, stated her inability to sign a letter requesting the special session due to her diplomatic commitments.
Echoing party leader Sharad Pawar, Sule emphasized backing the government on foreign affairs and security, promising inquiries regarding the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during the Parliament's monsoon session starting July 21.
