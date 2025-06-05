Supriya Sule Urges Patience from Congress on Special Parliament Session

NCP leader Supriya Sule has advised Congress to hold off on demanding a special session of Parliament until the return of multi-party delegations from international tours.

Sule, who participated in a tour to Qatar, Ethiopia, Egypt, and South Africa, stated her inability to sign a letter requesting the special session due to her diplomatic commitments.

Echoing party leader Sharad Pawar, Sule emphasized backing the government on foreign affairs and security, promising inquiries regarding the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during the Parliament's monsoon session starting July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)