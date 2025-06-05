'Narender-Surrender': Congress Accuses Modi of Allegiance to Adani and China

The Congress sharpened its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, launching a 'Narender-surrender' jibe, accusing him of yielding to the interests of billionaire Gautam Adani and China.

Accusations cascaded without immediate government rebuttal, although Adani Group previously dismissed similar claims. Congress leader Ajoy Kumar likened Modi and Adani to the iconic film duo Jai and Veeru from 'Sholay', suggesting their influence on India's diplomatic engagements.

Kumar's allegations followed suspicions that Modi's diplomacy has catered to Adani's global business endeavors while straining relationships with neighboring countries, notably China.