High-Profile Wedding: Trinamool Congress' Moitra Ties the Knot with BJD's Misra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly married former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra in a ceremony held in Germany.

The marriage, which has not been officially confirmed by either Moitra or Misra, took place on June 3. According to inside sources, many colleagues were unaware of the nuptials.

Moitra, known for her transition from investment banking to politics, currently represents Krishnanagar, West Bengal, while Misra is an established senior advocate and a four-term MP from Puri.

