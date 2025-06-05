Kashmir Tensions: India's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, flagged serious concerns regarding cross-border terrorism in a meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament overseeing Asia, on Thursday.

Currently touring global capitals, the delegation seeks to underline Pakistan's connections to terrorism—a mission paramount to India's international diplomacy. During their visit to Belgium, discussions underscored the detrimental impact of terrorism on Kashmir's stability, lauding India's zero-tolerance policy.

Conversations also spanned India's decisive stance post-Pahalgam attack and outlined cooperative visions for India-EU relations. Following recent hostilities, both nations agreed to cease military operations after commanding dialogues on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)