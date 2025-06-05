Left Menu

Kashmir Tensions: India's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation met with European Parliament officials to discuss concerns over cross-border terrorism used to destabilize Kashmir. The discussions emphasized Pakistan's terrorist links and India's commitment to zero tolerance on terrorism. Recent tensions between India and Pakistan highlighted the global intricacies of fostering peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:04 IST
Kashmir Tensions: India's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, flagged serious concerns regarding cross-border terrorism in a meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament overseeing Asia, on Thursday.

Currently touring global capitals, the delegation seeks to underline Pakistan's connections to terrorism—a mission paramount to India's international diplomacy. During their visit to Belgium, discussions underscored the detrimental impact of terrorism on Kashmir's stability, lauding India's zero-tolerance policy.

Conversations also spanned India's decisive stance post-Pahalgam attack and outlined cooperative visions for India-EU relations. Following recent hostilities, both nations agreed to cease military operations after commanding dialogues on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025