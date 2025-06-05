Left Menu

Congress Calls for Urgent Political Solution in Manipur

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur. They urged Prime Minister Modi to implement a political solution swiftly, as violence between Meitis and Kukis has escalated since May 2023, resulting in over 200 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:07 IST
Congress Calls for Urgent Political Solution in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address the unrest in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, convened a crucial meeting with party leaders from the state on Thursday. Held at the new AICC headquarters, the discussion aimed at evaluating the volatile situation gripping Manipur.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the urgent need for a political solution to restore peace and normalcy. He underscored the devastating impact of the civil unrest that has plagued the region over the past two years.

Calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the Congress has been vocal in urging immediate action to mend the fractured state. Since May 2023, ethnic tensions between the Meitis and Kukis have spiraled into violence, resulting in over 200 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025