Congress Calls for Urgent Political Solution in Manipur

In a significant move to address the unrest in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi, convened a crucial meeting with party leaders from the state on Thursday. Held at the new AICC headquarters, the discussion aimed at evaluating the volatile situation gripping Manipur.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the urgent need for a political solution to restore peace and normalcy. He underscored the devastating impact of the civil unrest that has plagued the region over the past two years.

Calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the Congress has been vocal in urging immediate action to mend the fractured state. Since May 2023, ethnic tensions between the Meitis and Kukis have spiraled into violence, resulting in over 200 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)