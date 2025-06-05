Slovakia's Controversial Stand: Parliament Votes Against Sanctions on Russia

In a pivotal move, Slovakia's parliament has, during a sparsely attended session, passed a resolution urging the government to oppose new sanctions on Russia. This decision signals a shift in Slovakia's international policy stance under the leadership of Prime Minister Robert Fico, deviating from the country's Western allies in the NATO and EU regarding Ukraine.

Fico has expressed reservations about the sanctions against Moscow, citing their adverse effects on the Slovak and broader European economies, while questioning their effectiveness on Russia itself. However, Slovakia has previously aligned with EU sanctions packages until this resolution emerged, suggesting a potential change in the country's strategic direction.

The resolution, initiated by members of the far-right SNS party, part of the ruling coalition, directs the government against endorsing new trade restrictions on Russia. While it passed with a majority in the 150-seat parliament, there remains ambiguity about its enforceability, as legal experts suggest it may not mandate government adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)