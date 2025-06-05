Patriotism and Diplomacy: Salman Khurshid's Clarification
Congress leader Salman Khurshid clarified his recent cryptic post about patriotism was aimed at individuals who don't consider themselves patriotic, not his party. Khurshid's remarks came after visiting several countries, discussing terrorism, and engaging with the diaspora. He briefed party leaders on the delegation's mission and their experiences.
In a recent development, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has cleared the air over his enigmatic post about patriotism. The post, which sparked speculation, was intended for individuals who do not consider themselves patriotic, rather than being directed at his own party.
Khurshid, a former external affairs minister, was part of a delegation that toured Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore to address issues of terrorism stemming from Pakistan. He emphasized that a true patriot speaks in the nation's voice, which was echoed by individuals from various political parties during the delegation's visits.
Throughout the tour, Khurshid kept Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi updated. Addressing responses from the diaspora, he highlighted the need for international collaboration in combating terrorism, asserting that success against this global threat benefits all nations, including India.
