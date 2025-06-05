Left Menu

Patriotism and Diplomacy: Salman Khurshid's Clarification

Congress leader Salman Khurshid clarified his recent cryptic post about patriotism was aimed at individuals who don't consider themselves patriotic, not his party. Khurshid's remarks came after visiting several countries, discussing terrorism, and engaging with the diaspora. He briefed party leaders on the delegation's mission and their experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:01 IST
Patriotism and Diplomacy: Salman Khurshid's Clarification
Salman Khurshid
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has cleared the air over his enigmatic post about patriotism. The post, which sparked speculation, was intended for individuals who do not consider themselves patriotic, rather than being directed at his own party.

Khurshid, a former external affairs minister, was part of a delegation that toured Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore to address issues of terrorism stemming from Pakistan. He emphasized that a true patriot speaks in the nation's voice, which was echoed by individuals from various political parties during the delegation's visits.

Throughout the tour, Khurshid kept Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi updated. Addressing responses from the diaspora, he highlighted the need for international collaboration in combating terrorism, asserting that success against this global threat benefits all nations, including India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025