Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu Dies at 68
Edgar Lungu, former president of Zambia from 2015 to 2021, has died at age 68. His daughter announced his passing while under medical care in South Africa. Lungu, initially serving after President Sata's death, won 2016 elections but lost in 2021 to Hichilema, facing legal challenges thereafter.
- Country:
- Zambia
The former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has passed away at the age of 68. His death was confirmed by his daughter in a video posted on the Patriotic Front's official Facebook page. Lungu died in a South African hospital, where he had been under medical supervision.
Lungu ascended to the presidency in 2015 following the death of President Michael Sata. He was elected for a full term in 2016, defeating the current president, Hakainde Hichilema. However, Lungu was defeated by Hichilema in the 2021 elections.
In recent developments, a court barred Lungu from contesting in future elections, citing that his initial presidency counted as a full term. Allegations of political interference in the judicial process and claims of surveillance by authorities added to Lungu's challenges.
