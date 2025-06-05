YSRCP's Strategic Conferences: Unmasking Alleged TDP Missteps
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) plans to organize round-table conferences across Andhra Pradesh to highlight alleged failures of the TDP-led government. The discussions will focus on the rollback of key reforms, impact on education, youth, and farmers. Intellectuals and civil society members will participate in assessing the situation.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced its plan to hold round-table conferences in various district headquarters throughout Andhra Pradesh by the end of June, with the aim of revealing the perceived failures of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government.
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy emphasized the importance of sustaining the momentum generated by their recent 'Betrayal Day' protests, which marked the first anniversary of the NDA alliance government. Reddy stated that these conferences would uncover the alleged rollback of reforms and harm to education and farmers' welfare.
In response, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy criticized the YSRCP's efforts, questioning the definition of failure when the TDP-led government has brought significant investments and job creation. He dismissed the accusations, highlighting the financial contributions to welfare pensions.
