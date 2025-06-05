Census 2027: Navigating Delimitation Concerns in Post-Pandemic Era

The Indian Government has announced plans to conduct its 16th Census with detailed caste enumeration in 2027, addressing representation concerns in southern states. The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, reassured on addressing southern states' worries in the delimitation exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic had affected all sectors, including education, disrupting the Census originally planned for 2021. Speaking about this, a ministry spokesperson highlighted the necessity to avoid errors faced by countries who conducted post-pandemic Censuses.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed concerns on the Census delay impacting parliamentary representation, warning of political motives behind the timing. He emphasized the state's demand for fair delimitation in future electoral representations.

